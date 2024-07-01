UNBEATEN dancer-turned-boxer Liam O'Hare won in his debut TV appearance, knocking out Yorkshire’s Harry Mathews in the fourth round in Coventry ahead of the European title headline fight on Saturday.
Old Monmothian O’Hare made an impression walking into the Skydome Arena to Beethoven’s Fur Elise (Klutch Dubstep Trap Remix) and entertaining with some ballet moves.
Taking the fight with only eight days’ notice, the former ballet student was fighting an experienced cruiserweight who was nearly a stone heavier.
But showing superior movement, strength and quick hands, the Monmouth-raised fighter forced the bigger man onto the back foot with some excellent combinations.
His accuracy and powerful body shots took their toll, and with Mathews trying to pin Liam to the ropes, a lightning right hook sent his opponent across the floor, which he celebrated with a trademark pirouette.
The Furniture.co.uk-sponsored fighter said: "It was a great night and such a privilege to be on such a big event.
"I am still improving with each fight and hope I can continue to get the opportunities to showcase my skills."
His press interview, entrance and boxing style caught the eye of promoter GBM and should result in him getting more TV exposure and future championship bouts.