WRU East One
BEDLINOG 17 ABERGAVENNY 25
Abergavenny travelled to Bedlinog on Saturday, a fixture which on paper looked a difficult prospect against a team in the top half of the table, reports COLIN EVANS.
Abergavenny selected Connor Davies, Jay Admans, Matt Charles, Callum Poole, Rhodri Evans, Alun Chesworth-Rickards, Aaron Scrimgeour and Alex Howes in the pack.
And Rhob Connick, Rob Lewis, Lloyd Holder, Rhys Jones, James Lewis, Anthony Squire and Nathan Williams started in the backs.
In the first half Abergavenny found themselves playing up the hill and into a significant wind, and Bedlinog took full advantage of this and pinned the visitors in their own 22 from the first whistle.
Wave after wave of attacks were to follow, but solid tackling and the returning Alex Howes clinically jackling over the ball thwarted countless attacks in the first quarter.
Bedlinog became frustrated at not being able to take advantage of the elements and resorted to kicking penalties instead of going for tries.
When halftime arrived, Abergavenny were delighted to only being 6 – 0 down with the elements in their favour in the second-half.
The teams exchanged penalties early in the second- half before a flowing passing move put Lloyd Holder over in the corner for the opening try.
Another penalty by Bedlinog stretched the lead to 12 – 8.
At this point Matt Hancock and Rhys Ferguson were introduced into the game, both made an impact on the game, a period of pressure moved Abergavenny into the Bedlinog 22.
Alex Howes took a quick tap penalty and displayed one of his trade mark runs breaking through numerous tackles before scoring under the posts to the delight of the visiting supporters.
A Rhys Jones conversion took the visitors into a 15 – 12 lead for the first time in the game.
Finding themselves down on the score board, Bedlinog sprang into action, their forwards carried with intent before releasing their backs to send their winger over in the corner for a well taken try.
With just minutes remaining the pressure was on the visitors to find a score to secure a much-needed win.
Rhys Ferguson brought real tempo into Abergavenny’s attacking play and the visitors were putting real pressure on the home sides defense.
A penalty was their reward, which Rhys Jones calmly put between the posts to regain a one-point lead.
Abergavenny now believed this would be their day, with another attacking move the ball was spread wide before passing inside to Rhys Ferguson to score between the posts and secure a much-deserved win by 25 – 17.
ReplyForward