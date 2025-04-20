ABERGAVENNY Hockey Club's men's team completed a successful season finishing a close second in the West De Cymru Division 2.
They were pipped to the title by just two points by Aberystwyth University, who they fought out a 2-2 draw with in their third last game, played at Aber's home pitch for the season at Chepstow Leisure Centre.
Abergavenny finished with a 1-1 draw away to Castell Newydd Emlyn followed by a 4-0 win at home to Carmarthen Athletic, leaving them with a season-long record of 11 wins, six draws and just the one loss away to the champions.
Highlights included an 8-0 win away to Bridgend, 11-0 wins over Caerphilly & RCT and Penarth, and a 12-0 win away to Fishguard & Goodwick, scoring 81 goals in their 18 games with only 10 against.
It proved a tougher season for Abergavenny HC Ladies, finishing eighth in the South Wales Women's Hockey League Division 2.
Highlights included a 6-0 home win over Gwent 3rds earlier in the season and a 1-0 home win over Llanybydder in their penultimate game.
It proved the last game in Blue and Gold for club stalwart Sharon Phillips, with the club posting: "Thank you for all of your years of dedication, knowledge and enthusiasm! You will be missed."
Meanwhile, the club’s U12 girls finished third in the South Wales Youth Tournament Plate competition in Swansea, winning three out of four games.
The Senior’s End of Season Dinner will be from 6.30pm at the Portico Lounge on Saturday, June 21, and the Junior’s End of Season Celebrations are this Saturday (May 3).