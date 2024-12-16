ABERGAVENNY Hockey Club's teams have enjoyed a busy first half of the season.
The Ladies signed off at Merthyr Leisure Centre on Saturday with six games in the qualifying round of the South Wales Indoor League.
They beat Bridgend 2nds 4-2, Gwent 2nds 5-2 and Cymric 1sts 4-2 and also drew with all three, 1-1, 0-0 and 2-2, to set up a next round clash with Rhondda 2nds on January 12.
The men's 1st XI playing in West Men's De Cymru Division 2, launched their outdoor campaign at the end of September with a 4-2 home win over Neath 2nds, before then holding Swansea Development to a 0-0 away draw.
Next up was a whopping 8-0 win away to Bridgend 3rds, which was topped in the next few weeks by an 11-0 victory over Penarth 3rds at Chepstow Leisure Centre, and victory by the same margin away to Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taff's 2nds.
The goals kept flowing in a 5-0 home win over Fishguard & Goodwick 1sts, and it was only in the middle of November that they finally suffered a reverse, 4-1 away to Aberystwyth University 1sts.
There then followed a draw – 0-0 away to Carmarthen Athletic Development –leaving them second over the Christmas and New Year break behind the university side.
The women's 1st XI found the going a bit tougher in the South Wales Women's League, winning one and drawing one and some near misses.
They started with a 2-0 home reverse against Cardiff & Met 4ths before a 2-0 away win against Gwent 3rds.
There was then a 3-1 home loss to Saints 4ths and narrow 1-0 and 2-1 losses to Cardiff Uni 5ths away and Risca 1sts at home.
Brecon 1sts then beat Aber 4-0, before a 3-1 away loss to Llanbydder 1sts and a 2-2 draw at home to Chepstow 1sts.