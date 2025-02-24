A COUNTY school hockey team proved a huge hit at the Welsh National Championships taking the age-group U16 title.
Victory for the Haberdashers’ Monmouth team was a testament to the dedication of the players, coaches and the entire school community, showcasing exceptional talent, teamwork and determination throughout the competition.
After a season of dedicated training and despite facing injuries and last-minute squad adjustments, they remained resilient and adaptable, ultimately emerging victorious.
Their journey to the title included topping their group with victories over Christ College Brecon (2-0) and Glantaff (1-0), followed by a hard-fought semi-final win against Llandaff Cathedral (2-1), where they overturned a 1-0 deficit in the last minutes of the game.
In the final against Brynhyfred, early attacking play secured a 2-0 victory, with goals from Jess Stentiford and Lillie Rayner, sealing their place as U16 Welsh National Champions.
Senior Head, Rachel Rees, praised the team's outstanding achievement, saying: "We are so proud of our U16 squad!
"They showed incredible determination, particularly in the semi-final, where two goals in the last four minutes secured their place in the final.
"It’s even more impressive that many of the players are in the U15 age category, who had an unbeaten season, scoring 71 goals and conceding just four. Congratulations to the team and coaches on this fantastic achievement.”
Meanwhile, Abergavenny HC's men's team made it a magnificent seven games unbeaten with a 2-0 'home' win at Chepstow Leisure Centre over Castell Newydd Emlyn on Saturday.
Victory followed a 9-0 thumping of visitors Caerphilly & Rhondda Cynon Taff 2nds the previous week, and means they have scored 26 goals in six matches in 2025.
They are currently second in West Men's De Cymru 2 a point behind leaders Aberystwyth University, with a trip to Fishguard up next on Saturday (March 1), followed by a potential title decider at Chepstow against the West Wales students a week later (March 8).