ABERGAVENNY Hockey Club’s men’s team have made a flying start to 2025 with two thumping wins and two draws, and currently sit second in the West Men's De Cymru Division 2.
They blew away the cobwebs of the Christmas and New Year break with a friendly against “an athletic and very capable” Christ College Brecon, drawing 2-2 after a scoreless first half.
Then on Saturday, January 18, they travelled to face Neath 2nds in their first league game of the year, having beaten them 4-2 at home (currently Chepstow Leisure Centre) at the start of the season.
And it was high fives all round as they ran out comprehensive 5-0 winners.
Next saw a tough home match a week later with table top challengers Swansea 6ths after a 0-0 draw away before Christmas, which ended again in a 0-0 stalemate.
Then last Saturday (February 1), they were at Chepstow again against Bridgend 3rds who they beat 8-0 last October.
And they fired eight again, although this time Bridgend managed a solitary consolation score, which leaves Abergavenny second seven points behind league leaders Aberystwyth University 1sts and seven ahead of Swansea in third, with Penarth 3rds away this Saturday (February 8) who they beat 11-0 last autumn.
Abergavenny's women's team lost 3-1 away to Cardiff Met 3rds in their South Wales Women's League Division 2 opener of 2025.
But they bounced back at the weekend with a superb 6-0 win over Gwent 3rds to sit seventh, and next face Saints 4ths away in Cardiff this Saturday, looking for revenge after a 3-1 loss earlier in the season.
For more information about Abergavenny Hockey Club, who also run several junior teams, see www.facebook.com/abergavennyhockey and abergavennyhockey.co.uk