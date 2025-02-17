YOUNG players are thriving with Abergavenny Hockey Club, building confidence and skills.
Last week (Sunday, February 9), the club's U12s teams travelled to Cwmbran and Llandeilo for matches against Brecon, Cardiff & Met, Gwent, Swansea, Teigrod Tywi and Whitchurch.
They played in a tournament style across the morning, with dry weather enabling coaches, parents and players alike to support with positivity, coaching and snacks.
Even with challenging first matches for both teams against Cardiff Met and Teigrod Tywi, by the second matches both teams had gained confidence.
Abergavenny's girls went on to win 6-0 against Swansea and the boys 2-1 against Whitchurch.
They played better with each game and even with a final game loss for the girls, their coach reassured that “all the practice we have done on Tuesday is paying off”, with players sharing that "everyone got stuck in and trusted each other to push the ball down the pitch”.
Abergavenny Hockey Club Youth Section foster a culture of positivity and inclusivity.
Players are enabled to value and respect each other, sharing their thoughts on how matches have gone.
Henriette Banks (Youth lead and coach) shared that “players in blue and gold are very supportive of each other, friendships are made and are a TEAM that can go far”.
The volunteer coaches provide ongoing support, focusing on the teams’ strengths.
The boys coach for the tournament shared that “they all put in so much effort in the game and showed amazing determination and skills. Well done for taking on board everything me and Hen discussed with you in the team talks”.
The players, coaches and parents of the youth section were extremely proud to represent the club.
Anyone interested in joining the youth section or interested in sponsoring or supporting the team please visit abergavennyhockey.co.uk or contact them directly at [email protected]