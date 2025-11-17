ABERGAVENNY Hockey Club's women are appealing for more players to come and join them, following three nip and tuck matches.
The team lost 2-1 at Risca, then drew 1-1 at home with Howardiabn 3rds before travelling to Llanybydder, where they again just missed out 2-1.
The club posted a photo of the team, saying: "Come and join our fabulous ladies squad!
"If you’re new to the area, fancy getting back into the game, or just want to be part of something active and social, now’s the perfect time to get involved!
"Abergavenny Hockey Club provide training and matches, with all ages and abilities welcome, from juniors to seniors, total beginners to seasoned players. Training is in full swing. Matches every weekend. Great hockey, great people."
The most recent game in Carmarthenshire proved exciting and close.
Llanybydder scored first, the goal coming from their striker after a ball deflected off the stick of one of the defenders near the circle and landed near the spot.
The visitors managed to respond by scoring a goal from a short corner though, and it was 1-1 at half time.
But very early in the second half, Llanybydder worked the ball down the right side and fed a quick ball into the circle for their striker to fire home.
Aber pressed hard to try and get back on terms but the hosts held out.
Next up for the local team is a trip to Ystrad Mynach this Saturday (November 22) and a match with Sue Noake Leisure Centre Hockey Club.
Anyone interested in joining the squad should direct message their Abergavenny Hockey Club Facebook page.
Meanwhile, the club’s men’s team are going strong beating visitors Aberystwyth University 4-1 a week last Saturday with Swansea 4ths the visitors this weekend.
