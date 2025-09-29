A STRONG team effort saw Abergavenny Ladies hockey team nab a 1–0 victory against Whitchurch Saints 4ths over the weekend, to secure their first victory of the season.
They played an outstanding game, as they welcomed several new players to the team and, in some cases, the club.
Some stepped up from the junior section, and it was brilliant to see how well everyone played together.
Aber started strongly, and within the first 10 minutes had opened the scoring through Lara Botting.
The defence, with Annabel Cox, Annabel Windsor-Medley,, Harri Like, and Evie Tightley held firm and kept the opposition at bay throughout the match.
In midfield, Sophie Preece, Carys Hughes, Billie Pomfret, Lily Spencer and Botting worked tirelessly to link up play and keep the pressure on.
And up front, Becky Ferrand, Hannah McDonald, Emily Cooper and captain Bryony Gittins drove the attack with energy and determination.
Behind them all, Aber’s dependable goalkeeper gave a confident performance to keep them secure at the back.
Whitchurch proved to be a strong and well-matched side, and in the second half, the game could easily have gone either way.
But Abergavenny kept their shape, stayed determined, and maintained the pressure until the final whistle to record a 1-0 win.
The newly-promoted men’s team had a tough start to life in Men’s De Cymru Division One though with a 7-1 loss at Pembroke, but will hope to bounce back on Saturday at home to Swansea 3rds, while the Ladies host Cardiff University 5ths.
It’s not too late to join the club if you would like to play this season.
Many players have picked up their sticks again after a break, or returned to the game after years away.
Members of all abilities are always welcome. Get in touch via Abergavenny Hockey Club’s social media pages for more information.
