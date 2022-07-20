Tons of fun for cricket club teens
Friday 29th July 2022 2:00 pm
Share
The scoreboard shows two centuries for Toby Smith and Leo Ling, pictured here with fellow centurion Eve Jackson (Pic from Abergavenny Cricket Club )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A CRICKET club is celebrating an amazing 24 hours when three youngsters achieved a tremendous feat.
Firstly Abergavenny CC’s Eve Jackson scored a maiden century for Wales Under 15 v Devon U15s at Chepstow.
This landmark was followed by two more outstanding performances in the Gwent Shield U13 semi -final v Monmouth.
Abergavenny U13s scored 250-1 in 20 overs which included not out centuries for both Toby Smith and Leo Ling.
Monmouth finished on 100-6.
But it must be an all time record for three Abergavenny players to register centuries in the same day, as celebrated in this picture of the trio.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |