Abergavenny 1st XI returned to match action after the recent rainy spells with a brilliant 233-run home win over Croesyceiliog on Saturday, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
They welcomed back Andrew Jones for the South East Wales One clash, who opened with Tom Pipe, and they soon took advantage, taking 68 runs from the first 11 overs with 12 boundaries between them.
Both went on to complete half centuries, Jones firing 56 and Pipe 63, with the run rate allowing Aber to reach 215-3 in the 34th over.
Tom Norton was now at the crease looking to put his poor form with the bat for Wales U18s v Warwickshire U18s in midweek in the distant past.
And he did so with some style finishing with 107 off 78 balls for his second century of the season, playing like the quality player he is.
At one point Abergavenny were 315-4, when the lower order utilised the ‘long handle’ to close out their 50 overs on 371-9, Joe Harris chipping in with 29, Owen Harris 27 and Greg Fury 22.
In reply Croesyceiliog scored quite quickly at the start of their innings and were at almost five runs per over after 12 overs, albeit for the loss of three wickets, two of them to Norton.
Seventeen overs later they were all out for just 138, stand in skipper Sam Clarke securing a five-wicket haul for 19, his second ‘five for’ of the season.
During the game, the Glamorgan director of cricket arrived at the ground and signed Tom up for the Glamorgan CCC 1st team squad playing in the NCCA showcase fixture v Herefordshire at Eastnor CC the following day, although sadly the rain again halted proceedings early.
Saturday’s win increases Abergavenny’s lead at the top of the table to 46 points, with a trip to Lisvane up next this Saturday (August 5).
The team selected was Andrew Jones, Tom Pipe, James Francis, Joe Harris, Owen Harris, Greg Fury, Jack Ryan, Sam Clarke (capt), David Clarke, Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy, and the officials were Bob Charlton and Phil Williams.
The 2nd XI were away to Panteg 2nd in SEW 6, and the hosts were asked to bat with Dylan Beaumont–Welsh coming on as first change bowler and quickly getting among the wickets.
After 19 overs, Panteg were 61-4, having collapsed from 54-1, three of those falling to Beaumont-Welsh and one to Lloyd Sharp who then took his second wicket leaving the hosts on 77-5.
A stand of 62 slightly changed the momentum, then Beaumont-Welsh came back on and claimed his fourth wicket. To make it 139-6 with six overs left before Panteg finished on 170-7.
Beaumont-Welsh finished with figures of 4-32 and Sharp 2-41 while Will Eccles secured a run out.
In reply Abergavenny lost Tom Krige for seven in the fourth over (30-1) before a 56-run stand between Eccles and Ellis Jones, the former scoring 38 before holing out.
It then looked likely that Jones and Steve Brown would see the side home, but with seven runs needed jones fell for a well made 61, and it was left to Brown with 31 not out and Lloyd Sharp tow not out to secure a seven-wicket victory in the 33rd over.
With four fixtures left the 2nd XI sit in third and host Upper Rhondda on Saturday.
The 3rd XI travelled to play Sully Spartans 2nds away in SEW 10.
Sully along with the Sri Lankan side are the two best sides in the division and batting first they amassed 255-9 in their 40 overs, rescuing a very dodgy position of 85-8 as Sandeep Shakeen single-handidly scored 142 not out batting with the tail.
Manuraj Raju and Neil Smith both bowled really well and the fielders caught well.
The 3rd XI were not daunted by their task and although falling 40 runs short in their run chase they accumulated 10 points in reaching 215-6 wickets, a very creditable effort.
A fabulous 85 from James Morris, who looks a fine batter,and a half century from Mark Withey were the standout performances from Abergavenny, who host Llandaff 4ths at home on Saturday.
The 4th XI were home to Abercarn 2nd XI in SEW 12E and secured a resounding victory by 103 runs.
There were a couple of outstanding performances, skipper Stuart Eccles firing 95 not out, and young Leo Ling taking a five-wicket haul for just five runs.
Oscar Thadchanarmoorthy also took 2-12, Dinto Pappachan 1-9 and veteran Adil Gatrad 2-14, while Ioan Parry with 19, Dylan Bradley 18, and Barry French 14, contributed with the bat as Abergavenny reached 179-6 off their 40 overs before skittling Abercarn for 72 in 31.1 overs.