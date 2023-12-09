TOWN sporting institution Abergavenny Cricket Club held its 189th AGM last Thursday, at the end of a year which saw the title-winning 1st XI secure promotion to the South Wales Premier League Division Two, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Club chairman Andy Timpson opened the meeting, welcoming everyone and invited the attendees to stand for a minute’s silence out of respect for deceased members David Griffin, Keith Watkins, Kevin Schofield, Geoff Richardson, Michael Stock and Noel Parry.
The minutes of the December 8, 2022 AGM were accepted as an accurate record of proceedings
Treasurer Nick Kinman, who is standing down this year, presented the accounts, which he reported were in a very good state with a positive position for the financial year.
It is one that many clubs on the circuit would be proud of, and the balance sheet was carried unanimously, followed by a round of applause for Nick’s time as treasurer.
Chairman Andy in his fifth and final report, thanked all present and past officers for their help since December 2019.
Looking back to last year he was pleased that the club succeeded in reaching a number of his objectives.
He praised the ground staff for the production of wickets at both Avenue Road and Crickhowell.
And looking forward, he thought it vital that the club keep up the fantastic job being done with the juniors, especially on a Friday evening and that it remembers why members all get involved, namely for the fun and the craic.
The following officers were elected for 2023:
President – Richard Brown
Chairman – Geoff Shackleton
Secretary – Sarah Pipe
Treasurer – Steve Lesbirel
House Chair – Stephen Denning
Youth Chair – Geoff Shackleton
Ground Chair – Gareth Powell
200 Club – Steve Denning (looking for a replacement)
Fixture Sec – Steve Lesbirel (looking for a replacement)
1st team capt – Sam Clarke
2nd team capt – Deferred (but hopefully Gareth Powell)
3rd team capt – S Eccles
4th team capt – Barry French
Welfare Officers – Craig Whistance (looking for a second rep)
Head of Cricket – Gary Thomas