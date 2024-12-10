YOUNGSTERS at King Henry VIII School have had a busy term on the sporting side, with lots of competitive performances.
Aimee Beynon, head of PE, said: "As a school we are very proud of the high level of pupil participation in a wide variety of sports, in lessons and in enrichment opportunities.
"Our pupils are always willing to ‘have a go’ at something new, as well as representing our school in a variety of fixtures.
"Our school believes that effort is the key component in success, and pupil effort in sport is astounding at our school.
"Many King Henry VIII 3-19 School pupils have achieved impressive accolades in their sport, both representing the school and outside of school.
"We are exceptionally proud of all of our pupils. The Year 7 Boys Football team have been successful and have qualified for the 4th stage of the Welsh Cup with a 4-2 win over John Frost.
"The Under 16 Netball team won their area round of the Ann Smart tournament, and achieved third place against all South East Wales Schools.
"Individually there have also been successes in skiing, cycling, dancing, gymnastics, show jumping, swimming and cross-country.
"The Years 7, 8, and 9 hockey teams were also outstanding in the South East Wales competition, and the girls football teams continue to grow in numbers and skill level this year.
"We are excited to see our pupils continue to thrive in 2025 and beyond."
Meanwhile, the PE department are already planning an exciting multi-sport trip to Canada for Year 8 and 9 in 2026.