BLAENAVON Blues stormed to a 6-0 rout of Newport Corries on Saturday.
The city slickers had nothing in way of reply to the Blues who dominated the goalmouth action.
A. Berrow bagged a brace, with a strike and a penalty. And alongside a Corries own goal the strikes came thick and fast from C. Tanner, M. Burns and J. Bull.
Making his first team debut alongside his brothers Jack and Jude was Gabriel Bull.
The 16-year-old who has had a few run outs for the reserve is the latest off the Bull conveyor belt of footballers who have bolstered the ranks of the Blaenavon Blues.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny Town dug in deep and held out for a draw on the road in their game against the Abertillery Bluebirds.
It was a vital point for the Town away from home, and they’ll hope to build on it when they make the trip up top to play Tredegar Town on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Goytre were on the wrong side of a 2-1 defeat to Caldicot Town.
The Plough Road are back in action this Saturday against Newport Corinthians.