USK Tennis Club’s Max Swayne, 13, has taken the courts by storm, showcasing his impressive skills and determination in a series of tournaments.
The youngster’s standout performances include:
Second in the Gwent Open Championships 14 and Under Grade 3, which is a high-level Regional Competition;
Second in the 14U Grade 3 doubles and 3rd in the 14U singles in Leamington Spa;
First in the Solihull Summer Open 18U Grade 4 singles, beating players older than himself, along with a 2nd place in the 18U doubles with his partner Corin Maxwell;
Second in his first Men’s Grade 5 singles competition at Llantrisant;
Victory in the 14U Grade 3 doubles with Matthias Ruggles and Runner-up in the 14U singles at Royal Wootton Bassett.
Max’s achievements reached a pinnacle at the Welsh National Tennis Championships at the end of August, taking second place in the 18U mixed doubles with partner Gwen Mchugh, winning the 16U doubles alongside partner Corin, and victory in the singles making him the 14U Welsh Champion of 2023!
Max was also invited to attend a Tennis Clinic at Wimbledon at the start of August, coached by Laura Robson, head coach Dan Bloxham and British player Jay Clarke, as a result of him being a finalist for the ‘Road to Wimbledon Competition’.
Max’s training at Usk TC’s Aspire Academy under Head Coach Sean Jones has played a pivotal role in his success.
And his impressive summer run is a testament to his skill, hard work, and bright future in the tennis world.