Three students at Monmouth School for Girls have been selected to represent Cricket Wales in an exciting tour to India.
Lotte Matthews, 16, has been chosen for Wales Ladies U18s, while Sophie Williams and Jess Law have been picked for Wales Girls’ U15s.
The tour to India takes place from April 1-10 and the trio will be involved in four matches.
“This is a well-deserved accolade for three pupils who train exceptionally hard,” said Caroline Jones, Director of Sport, PE and Dance at Monmouth School for Girls.
Lotte has been a regular member of the Wales squad since under-13 level and is a spin bowler.
Sophie, 14, from Usk, has played for Wales for the past two seasons, last year captaining the U13 side regularly and is now part of the Western Storm Regional Academy Programme.
She is an opening batter who also enjoys bowling.
Jess, 13, was a regular of the Wales U13 side last summer and is a leg-spin bowler.
Caroline Jones added: “Lotte, Sophie and Jess will experience four matches on very different pitches to those in Wales and England, as well as several training sessions.Hopefully, they will also have some time for a bit of sight-seeing because India is such a remarkable country.”
They will all be inspired by school sixth former Sophia Smale, who took 10 wickets in South Africa at the T20 World Cup last month to help England make the World Cup final, won by India.
Last year, she shot to prominence by dazzling for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, taking eight wickets and helping her side to victory in the televised final at Lord’s.