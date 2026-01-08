ABERGAVENNY Squash Club finished 2025 some outstanding club tournament finals and a creditable set of team performances.

The club handicap tournament produced two dazzling finals.

Gary Hortop overcame a fightback from Dave Myatt to win 3-2 in the Plate final.

And Tessa Lewis had to withstand a barrage of powerful serves from Jason Hall to win 3-2 in the main competition.

The C team completed their spirited campaign in East Central 2 with four victories and a fourth-place finish.

Highlights of the season were the C team's 5-0 victory over Monmouth B, and the debut of 14-year-old Ethan Dudson, our youngest C team player.

The B team had a similar season in East Central 1, with a fourth-place finish and four victories.

The As had a successful winter season with a third-place finish in Premier 1, and 10 match wins.

Abergavenny Squash Club restart the 2026 season with its A team in Premier 1, and its B team in a rejigged South East Wales league structure.

The club welcomes new and returning players.