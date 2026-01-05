ABERGAVENNY Town FC were recently presented with the Fair Play Award 2024–25 for the Ardal South East League.
Sam Schwank (Vice Chairman) and Alun Auty (Committee & Board Member and Groundsman) were invited to the Wales v North Macedonia match to proudly collect the trophy on behalf of the Penypound club.
An end-of-year announcement also revealed that the club have linked up with Abergavenny Rhinos for the 2026/27 season, to provide a clear pathway to senior football from youngsters up.
Chairman Stephen Morgan posted: “As we close out 2025 and move into 2026, there have been many positive changes...
“Our new management team is now in place, with the 1sts currently sitting sixth in the league.
“As always, they are strongly supported by our U21s, who are entering the next round of fixtures incorporating the top teams from both the South and East leagues.
“This will be another important stepping stone for the U21s as they continue their progression toward 1st team football.
“This marks the fourth year of our tenure, and with the club now on solid foundations, the pathway to senior football continues to strengthen.
“Through the partnership created by Abergavenny Rhinos joining forces with the club, exciting times lie ahead.
“The Rhinos U16s will become Aber Town U18s for the 2026/27 season, ensuring a clear progression pathway that ultimately leads to 1st team football — starting all the way from Rhinos U6s.”
He also praised the commercial/events committee for planning community events, and “a strong and dedicated committee working tirelessly behind the scenes, supported by the Trust that provides the stability we enjoy”, while a grants team was also now exploring funding opportunities to help upgrade and improve club infrastructure.
The chairman also thanked the groundsmen “who work tirelessly” to keep the pitch in “excellent condition”, and looked forward to the new 3G pitch at the school becoming available soon.
