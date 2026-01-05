Gwent Premier One
Mardy AFC 3 FC Tredegar 1
MARDY AFC returned to action for the first time in over a month at the weekend, taking on a visiting FC Tredegar looking to do the double after a home win earlier in the season.
However, Mardy proved much stronger opposition this time, and a committed display saw them gain revenge with a hard fought 3-1 win.
The visitors made a strong start, and had the better of the first half hour with the hosts having a reprieve in the 38th minute when Tredegar were awarded a spot kick, only for keeper Mathew 'Baz' Davis to save the penalty and also block an effort from the rebound as well.
To rub salt into the visitors' wound, with the interval looming, Mardy went in front, a Jamie Laurent corner met first time by Nathan Price, with the effort cannoning off the bar to Ross Melrose to net the rebound for a 1-0 half-time lead.
Tredegar started well again after the break and equalised within four minutes though thanks to a goal from Adam Carey.
Nevertheless, the setback seemed to galvanise Mardy and after some promising attacks, they retook the lead just after the hour when a through ball from Ben Jones put Nathan Price in on goal, and he rounded keeper Tom Evans to score.
The home side then increased their lead with 20 minutes remaining when a misplaced Evans clearance was seized upon by Levi Boulter, who squared the ball to Melrose who curled his shot into the net for his second of the afternoon.
The match remained a competitive affair but there were no further goals and the home side were delighted to claim the three points and gain revenge after a comfortable win for Tredegar in the previous fixture against an under strength Mardy side.
Manager Dai Sadler said afterwards: “I was proud of the work ethic and mentality from the whole squad. We came together as a proper team, dug in and battled for each other and got the win we deserved in the end.
“If only we could get a full strength team on the park every week, we could be challenging at the top end of the table".
The result leaves Mardy 12th in the table, two behind Tredegar.
In the only other GP 1 game on Saturday, high-flying Albion Rovers beat AFC Pontymister 5-1 away.
Elsewhere, Clydach Wasps came a cropper losing 5-1 away to Rogerstone in the Gwent Senior Cup first round.
A Callum Porter brace (6, 45+2) and a goal from Nathan Murphy (40) put the hosts 3-0 up at half-time, before Josh Raisis put the result beyond doubt within two minutes of the restart, as the hosts took all the sting out of Wasps.
Lloyd Francis managed a consolation with just over 20 minutes to play, but Josh Thomas struck again for Rogerstone two minutes later to complete a miserable afternoon for the visitors.
This Saturday (January 10), Mardy host Cwmcarn Athletic whilst the Development squad travel to Tranch in the Gwent Central Open Cup.
Other fixtures this weekend include – Clydach Wasps v Marshfield, Coed Eva Athletic v Nantyglo, Pontnewynydd v Usk Town, Forgeside v Clydach Wasps 2nds, Glascoed v Sebastopol, Race v Crickhowell 2nds, Clydach Wasps 3rds v Forgeside 2nds, Sebastopol 2nds v Usk 2nds.
