ENTRIES for the Talybont Reservoir equestrian ride next month sold out within an hour of opening, with a waiting list already in operation .
Organised under the banner of Endurance GB, the sport’s national governing body, the Talybont ride attracts riders from across the region keen to enjoy a unique day out with their horses in one of the most spectacular parts of the Brecon Beacons.
The event entails long-distance riding over marked routes, focusing on partnership, fitness and horse welfare.
Distances start from 16 to 20km – ideal for riders who enjoy hacking and want a new challenge – and progress all the way up to international championship level.
Horses are checked by vets before and after the ride to ensure their wellbeing always comes first, and organisers say the atmosphere is friendly and welcoming.
The Talybont Reservoir ride offers a memorable introduction to the sport, with beautiful views of Talybont Reservoir and Pen y Fan and long, steady climbs on forestry tracks that make it a great “fittening” ride.
The route includes a short road section (around 5 per cent), one ford, and a handful of gates – most open or manned by friendly volunteers – plus a steep bridge which will be stewarded for safety.
Fiona Griffiths, who represented Team GBR at the 2023 European Endurance Championships in the Netherlands and is organising the February 28 event, said: I’m absolutely thrilled by the response to the Talybont ride this year – it just shows how much people value riding in places like this.
“Endurance is such an accessible sport; if you enjoy hacking and looking after your horse’s fitness, you’re already most of the way there.
“The scenery here is hard to beat, and the community spirit at endurance rides is something really special.”
