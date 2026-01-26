MONMOUTHSHIRE Short Mat Bowls Association league action continued this week with resurgent Magor with Undy facing a difficult away tie at league champions and current leaders Dingestow, reports HAYDN HOLDER.
Magor certainly kept up their good form, taking one triples match and one pairs match to take four points, but Dingestow held on to top spot with six points thanks to a 13-point overall shot-difference.
Later in the week, Caldicot and Caerwent, lying second and third, lost a little ground on the leaders as both suffered defeat in away matches: Caldicot at Usk and Caerwent at Mathern.
Devauden edged ahead of Usk with eight points at home to Little Mill, although Usk have the chance to move back into fourth when they play their outstanding home game against Mathern, who have another chance to influence the top of the table hosting Dingestow.
Magor can also continue their progress at home to Devauden, while Caerwent will hope to get their challenge back on track at home to Usk, and Caldicot start the week with a tricky trip to Little Mill.
Meanwhile, Wales’ oldest bowls club Abergavenny is looking forward to its 166th year after a successful 2025 that included the ladies winning the Mary Wardle League and coming second in the SW & Mon League.
Looking ahead, the rescheduled 2025 East Monmouthshire BA finals day will take place on Sunday, May 3, at Avenue Road, which will feature local interest in the over-60 pairs final and rinks final.
Among friendlies already organised, the South Wales and Monmouthshire Ladies Bowling Association will play a County Friendly against Worcestershire on May 6 at Abergavenny, while a mixed friendly has been arranged against Bedwellty Park on May 10 at Avenue Road to celebrate their 125th anniversary.
The club will also have their customary Home and Away fixtures against St Martin's in Hereford, dates to be arranged.
