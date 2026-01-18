SAM Thomas saw Vincenzo turn three successive second places into victory scooping the £100,000 bet365 Handicap Chase under Dylan Johnston at Ascot on Saturday.
Having finished runner-up at Cheltenham before Christmas in both the Paddy Power Gold Cup and the December Gold Cup, the eight-year-old 6/4 favourite – trained by the Abergavenny 2008 Gold Cup-winning jockey – came home 1 3/4L clear of the Ben Pauling-trained 7/1 shot Bad to claim the £53,150 first prize.
"He was good everywhere; he might have just appreciated going back right-handed, but he did it very well,” said Johnston after taking the lead before the last in the 2m 5fl race.
“The other day I thought we couldn’t be beaten at the bottom of the hill (in the Paddy Power Gold Cup), but then Harry Skelton and Panic Attack came past us.
“Up to the last I was probably a bit indecisive, that was my fault, but hopefully I made up for it today.
“I’m very lucky, Mr Walters (Dai, owner) is obviously buying the right horses and supporting the game plenty, so it’s great."
And moments later, they were back in the winning enclosure again after Johnston rode 14/1 shot Whiskey Yankee to a 2 1/4L win over the Nicky Henderson-trained 7/4 favourite Laguna Beach in the £25,000 BetMGM EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle.
The two wins came three days after victory in the £10,000 Brown Advisory Handicap Hurdle at Newbury, where Johnston saddled 11/4F C'Est Different to a 5 1/2L triumph.
Pandy flat race trainer David Evans was also celebrating a £23,193 victory for 18/1 outsider King's Code under Pat Cosgrave in Friday’s £45,000 Middle Distance Trial Handicap at Newcastle.
The long trip north proved well worthwhile for the Monmouthshire trainer, with 7/2 joint favourite Supreme King, ridden by Ryan Kavanagh, squeezing past to also take the £15,000 Apprentice Handicap by a nose.
