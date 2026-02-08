SAM Thomas' Steel Ally proved an appropriately-named winner of the £70,000 Kingmaker Novices' Chase on Saturday – with the two-mile Class 1 race named after legendary power behind the throne, the Earl of Warwick.
With the Cheltenham Festival hoving into view, the 10/11 Warwick favourite's third win in a row over fences could see the eight-year-old chasing its own crown next month.
With Ben Pauling’s Mambonumberfive considered his key rival at 11-8, it was the outsider, Dan Skelton’s Mirabad, who made the running, which took its toll as the former lost ground and then made a mistake three from home.
That allowed Abergavenny-raised Gold Cup-winning jockey-turned-trainer Thomas to look on as Steel Ally took control, to canter home 10L clear under Dylan Johnston
Having previously won the Graduation Chase at Carlisle in November, and the Grade Two Noel Novice Chase at Ascot in December, Steel Ally was cut to 14-1 by Paddy Power for the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham following a third straight victory and £98,000 in winnings.
Thomas said: "It's fantastic to have such nice horses for Mr (Dai) Walters (owner) and be able to target big races such as this and be competitive.
"Steel Ally has an unbelievable will to win and we're very excited about him.
"The world is his oyster really. He has an entry in the Arkle at Cheltenham but whether two miles on spring ground might be a bit sharp for him, we'll have to see nearer the time. "
Welsh Grand National winner Haiti Couleurs was also on song again after the Pembrokeshire-trained nine-year-old’s Chepstow triumph in December, laying down his Gold Cup credentials with a commanding 7L win in the £90,000 Grade 2 Denman Chase at Newbury ahead of Wye Valley trainer Venetia Williams’ L’Homme Presse, who was fourth in the 2024 festival showcase.
Having also won last year’s National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham and the 2025 Irish National, the Rebecca Curtis trained 6/5 favourite under champion jump jockey Sean Bowen made all the running in the 2m 7 1/2f race.
L'Homme Presse and Leave Of Absence pressed approaching the third last, but Haiti Couleurs' stamina kicked in on the soft ground as he upped the pace to go clear in the run-in.
Paddy Power cut the winner to 7/1 for the Gold Cup, with Curtis saying: “There were lots of expectations today and he's gone and shown he must have some sort of chance in the Gold Cup.
“L'Homme Presse is a really good yardstick and although I'm not saying he's gone and beaten a Gold Cup field, he's done really well.
Shirenewton trainer Grace Harris has also been in the winner's enclosure, with two close flat race victories at Wolverhampton.
The 13/2 shot Sisters In The Sky under Finley Moore won January 26's Make The Move To Midnite Handicap by a head from 9/2 shout Porfin, snatching victory and the £4,710 first prize in the final strides.
And it was even closer back at the same track on Friday, as 9/1 fancied Oldbury Lad ridden by Edward Greatrex snatched it right on the line by a nose from evens favourite Woodraff, securing a £3,140 pay day.
