MORE than 50 intrepid runners battled "brutal" wind and rain in the annual Cwm Nant-y-Groes fell race at Six Bells on Saturday, racing over 5.6 miles with an exhausting 1800ft climb and descent.
Navigational skills were to the fore as Jonathan Ford of Abergavenny fell club Mynydd Du followed up on third in the previous week's Kymin Winter Hill race in Monmouth by taking pole position by more than three minutes, crossing in 52 minutes 50 seconds.
He was followed by a trio from Cardiff Runners, Wilf Evans taking second in 56.15, Jonah Byrne third just 15 seconds back and Matt O'Keefe fourth and fastest over-40 in 57.02.
Mynydd Du's Steve Hepton took fifth and fastest over-45 in 60.41, pipping Ben Lowe of Stroud & District in sixth to the class win.
Seventh and quickest U23 was Talf Carter of Hereford Couriers in 61.08, followed by Dean Perry of Brycheiniog in 61.24, Chris Medcalf of San Domenico RC as fastest over-50 in 61.52 and fastest over-55 Mike Fawcett of the Royal Navy in 64.26.
Fastest woman in 12th overall was Katie Ironside of Beacons club Mynyddwyr De Cymru in 64.52, alongside MD runners Wes Sheldon and Tim Lages.
Second woman just 15 seconds back was Emily Browne of Cardiff Runners, with MDC's Briony Latter third in 65.56.
Martin Carter of Hereford Couriers was fastest over-60 in 69.11, and other class winners included a trio of MD women – over-50 female Debbie Stenner in 78.16, women's over-55 Rhian Probert in 78.39, and over-60 Nikki Childs in 87.40.
Winner Jonathan Ford said: "Challenging conditions today, but always a great race nonetheless. One of the best actually."
Organiser Alan Wood said: "Firstly I would like to thank each and everyone of the marshalls and helpers today, the rain and wind didn’t let up all day!
"Also thank you to all 52 hardy runners that toed the line of today's race. It was brutal in those conditions, and yet so many positive comments and smiles.
"That is officially the wettest this race has ever been, and it made for tough navigation, and truly tested even the most experienced fell runners, and also opened the eyes to those that weren't that experienced."
No doubt some of the field will return again this Saturday though, when the action switches to Caerphilly and the Craig Yr Allt Winter Fell Race.
Closer to home, Saturday’s 10th Llanfoist Crossing parkrun attracted 185 runners to the newly launched 5k event.
Stuart Lewis sped home fastest in 17.45, followed by Alastair Masterton of Parc Bryn Bach in a PB 18.42, who had 14 seconds on third-placed Andy Dryburgh.
Over-60 runner Martin Blakebrough of Spirit of Monmouth impressed setting a PB 22.19 as ninth quickest overall, five seconds ahead of fastest woman Amy Griffiths of Cardiff-based Les Croupiers RC.
Second woman close behind in 22.51 was Liz Richards of Caerleon RC, 20 seconds ahead of Monmouth Comprehensive head teacher Hugo Hutchinson, who set a PB 23.11.
And third female home was Sally Evans who finished just behind in 23.35.
The parkrun is free and open to all to run, jog or walk, and starts every Saturday at 9am at the crossing.
