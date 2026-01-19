MORE than 100 runners headed for the Kymin Winter Hill fell race overlooking Monmouth on Sunday afternoon, as Black Mountains fell club Mynydd Du took both the men’s and women’s team prizes.
Organised by MonRoss Trailblazers, the event saw a 112-strong field brave a 1150ft ascent and descent as well as the rain, over an often muddy 3.95-mile course.
Rhys Goodrick of Vegan Runners powered home just over a minute clear in 30 minutes 56 seconds, with Mynydd Du Wales junior international and Monmouth Comprehensive student Will Chalk pipping club mate Jonathan Ford for second by 22 seconds in 32.00.
Fourth was MD's Wyndham Turner in 33.07, followed by Ashley Middlewick of Parc Bryn Bach in 33.42, and Tomas Black of Beacons fell club Mynydddwyr de Cymru in 34.09.
Ninth was MD’s Tom Mollekin in 35.26 and rounding out the top 10 was the latter's club mate Billy Jackson in 36.02.
Fastest woman in 11th overall just 10 seconds back was MD's Katrina Entwistle, with club mate Bethan Logan second and seventh overall in 37.28.
Chris Medcalf of San Domenico took the over-50 class in 38.21, with MD's Jonas Munton second junior home after Chalk in 38.52.
MD’s Rhian Probert made it a club 1-2-3 in the women’s race taking the over-50 female class in 39.52, pipping MDC's Katie Ironside into fourth by 23 seconds, who in turn was 25 seconds ahead of first MonRoss woman Elle Lumley in fifth.
MD's Martin Webb took the men's over-60 class in 40.57, and also showing that age is no barrier to taking on the hills, MDC’s John Aggleton raced to the men’s over-70 title in 48.18.
MDC’s Donna Grant was fastest over-40 woman in 49.40 , with MD’s Nikki Childs second over-60 woman in 50.45.
