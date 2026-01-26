BRYNMAWR United bounced back from their last-gasp 1-0 Gwent Premier County Motors Cup semi-final exit to higher-ranked Newport Corinthians, with an equally dramatic 4-3 Gwent Amateur Cup extra-time win at Fleur De Lys on Saturday.
Liam Davies fired a hat-trick for Mawr, who led 2-0 after 18 minutes thanks to his 11th minute opener and a Kyle Davies penalty.
The hosts hit back four minutes later, only for the goals to keep coming with Liam Davies' second two minutes after that and a second Fleur goal on 30 minutes, with the score 3-2 to Mawr at the break.
That's how it stayed throughout the second half until a minute into stoppage time, when Fleur de Lys fired a last-ditch leveller.
Mawr heads could have gone down, but they regrouped in extra time before Davies fired his hat-trick goal to win it late on.
Despite most games being rained off, Abergavenny Town's 2nds also managed to play their FAW South Reserves Premier match at home to Port Talbot outfit Goytre United on Sunday.
Aamer Feroz put the Pennies 1-0 up on the half-hour mark from a Will Edwards assist, but Goytre hit back from the penalty spot eight minutes later, before the visitors snatched the lead a minute into first half stoppage time.
Aber cthen levelled on the hour when Edwards again teed up Declan Flynn to make it 2-2, but 'Goyt' went back in front 3-2 on 73 minutes and that's how it stayed.
Crickhowell 2nds also won 4-1 at Tranch in Gwent Central 1 thanks to a Lance Lewis brace and goals from Freddie Baker and Lathum Cashell.
Clydach Wasps 3rds led 1-0 early on at Penygarn & Trevethin in GC2 thanks to a Lloyd Francis strike, but lost 2-1 to two second half goals in two minutes.
Weather permitting, Abergavenny Town visit Lliswerry and Goytre AFC visit Chepstow on Saturday, while Blaenavon Blues travel to Canton on Sunday.
Other Saturday fixtures include – Caerleon v Clydach Wasps, Nantyglo v Machen, Crickhowell v Rassau, Usk Town v Trinant, Caldicot Town 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 2nds, Clydach Wasps 2nds v Crickhowell 2nds, Glascoed v Race, Forgeside v Fairfield Utd Dev, Tranch v Mardy 2nds, Clydach Wasps 3rds v Forgeside 2nds.
