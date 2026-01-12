Gwent Premier One
Mardy AFC 2 Cwmcarn United 3
IT proved a real mixed bag of a display from Mardy at home on Saturday, involving a stirring second half comeback from two goals down at half-time before being denied a point by a last-minute Cwmcarn United penalty.
The away team started well and put Mardy under pressure early on and could have gone ahead after 13 minutes when keeper Matthew Davis pushed a shot onto the bar before collecting it amidst claims it had crossed the line.
Cwmcarn continued to pressure the home defence but were almost caught out after18 minutes when Charlie Morris sprung the offside trap and headed for goal before shooting low and hard for the corner of the net.
A goal looked certain only for visiting keeper Adam Gibb to touch the ball around the post at full stretch.
A long stoppage subsequently followed after Davis received treatment for an injury sustained after diving at an attacker's feet, but Cwmcarn then scored a deserved opening goal just before the half hour when a length of the field move was finished off by Jack Tovey.
The lead was increased only a minute later when a cross was headed past Davis by the umarked Josh McLaughlin to give his side a two-goal half-time lead.
Mardy manager Dai Sadler made changes during the interval and they had an almost immediate effect when an Owen Vaughan cross was met by Jamie Laurent who volleyed past Gibb to cut the deficit with an excellent finish.
The second half developed into almost a reversal of the first 45 minutes, with the hosts dominant and pressing forward.
Nevertheless, it looked as if their improved performance would be unrewarded until five minutes from the end when a deserved equaliser finally arrived.
A quick throw in taken by Laurent reached Dan Palmer in the Cwmcarn area and his turn and shot looked goalbound before Mardy’s Dan Wait made sure at close range, preventing any defender from blocking the ball.
Mardy would no doubt have been satisfied with a point, but disaster then befell them in the 90th minute, when an injudicious tackle resulted in a penalty for the visitors, netted by Nathan George to give his side a 3-2 win, leaving the visitors ninth and Mardy 12th.
This Saturday, they visit Aberbargoed Buds, ko 2pm.
On Sunday, Abergavenny Town 2nds made their debut in the new FAW Reserves Premier South Conference, securing a 1-1 draw at home to Abertillery Bluebirds.
Having won the South East Wales Reserves League last season, they sat fifth after 10 games up to the end of 2025, which qualified them for the new SWRPC to the end of the season.
Seventeen-year-old Luke Evans put the Pennies a goal to the good a minute before the end of the first 45 minutes.
And when Bluebirds’ Ieaun Schwank received a straight red with 15 minutes to play, Aber looked all set for a win.
But just three minutes later, a foul in the Pennies’ box led to Hadlee Davies scoring from the spot for 1-1, which is how it finished.
Elsewhere, Usk 2nds secured a 3-3 draw away to Sebastopol 2nds in Gwent Central 2 on Saturday thanks to goals from Adam Glencross, Aled Burkitt with a penalty and Dan Jones.
