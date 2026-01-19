BRYNMAWR United's brilliant Gwent Premier County Motors Cup run ended in semi-final heartbreak, as much-higher ranked Newport Corinthians scored the only goal of an epic clash at the Welfare ground four minutes into stoppage time.
It was an agonising way to bow out for the brave Gwent Premier 2 outfit who went toe-to-toe with Corries from two divisions above, and won the city side's praises.
Mawr have shown no fear playing higher ranked teams through the competition, beating Abertillery Excelsiors 3-2, FC Tredegar 7-1 and Newport Saints 1-0 to make the semi-final.
The hosts were even reduced to 10 men after a 75th-minute red card for Charlie Davies following a clash with a Corries defender, but were still battling for every ball with the score 0-0 just seconds away from extra-time.
But right at the death with virtually the last touch of the game, Declan Beckett sneaked in to score the winner to deny Mawr, for whom keeper Anthony Hughes gave a man of the match performance.
Bowed but unbroken, the club posted: "What an amazing performance from the big man in the sticks. Truly something special in there on the day. Kept us in the game and competing from the moment the game began."
And Corries chimed in with: "A huge semi-final win sees us book our place in another County Motors Challenge Cup Final. It was a tense, hard-fought contest decided by a very late goal, with Brynmawr’s goalkeeper outstanding throughout...
"Credit to Brynmawr for their effort and for the excellent hospitality shown to us. A club clearly on the rise – we wish them all the best for the rest of the season and hopefully we can get a pre-season friendly arranged."
Mawr are back in cup action this Saturday (January 24) when they play Rhymney Valley side Fleur de Lys away in the third round of the Gwent Amateur Cup.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.