MATT Burns fired a hat-trick as Blaenavon Blues secured a first league win of the new year seeing off Risca United 3-0 away on Saturday.
Abergavenny Town also won 2-0 at Abercarn United thanks to two late goals, but high-flying neighbours Goytre AFC missed a chance to take full advantage of a defeat for Ardal South East league leaders Caerphilly Athletic after being held 0-0 at Croesyceiliog.
Blues secured their first win since November with a comfortable run out at third-from-bottom Risca.
Burns put the visitors in front with a deft header after 24 minutes, Bailey Perry supplying the pin-point cross and the striker's effort wrong-footing the keeper.
And he only needed six more minutes to double their lead on the half-hour, after new signing Ben Ward forced a corner.
Alex Bull was first to react to the second ball from the defensive header before Burns headed his second to make it 2-0 to the visitors at the break.
Blaenavon dominated play in the second half and if it wasn't for some heroics in the Risca goal the final score could have been far more one sided.
But hotshot Burns completed his hat-trick on 83 minutes after some excellent work by Jake Bull put the Blues’ top scorer in on goal.
With time running out, Risca were given an opportunity from the penalty spot, but Blaenavon stopper Luca Bullock produced a stunning save low down to his left to deny the hosts’ No 9 Callum Hutton.
There were some really strong performances from senior players Illtyd Caddick, Jake Bull, Alex Bull, Burns, and Perry, with new signing Ward fitting in seamlessly.
And there was also a first team debut for Joe Kuczynski at centre back, while youngster Finley Watkins gave an excellent account of himself, with the win lifting Blues to ninth.
Burns' hat-trick lifted him to 11 league goals for the season, equal fourth in the Ardal South East Golden Boot rankings.
But former Golden Boot winner Chris Ham in second with 19 goals, having scored four the previous weekend in a 6-0 hammering of Brecon Corries, left Croesyceiliog's Woodland Road empty-handed, as the hosts frustrated second-placed Goytre all afternoon.
The visitors would have loved to take more advantage of Caerphilly’s 2-0 home loss to Cwmbran Town, but closed to six points behind with four games in hand.
Like Goytre, the Pennies looked like settling for a scoreless draw at mid-table Abercarn until two late goals secured all three points to cement their hold on sixth place.
Abercarn had their chances, but the Pennies pounced to go 1-0 up with five minutes to play courtesy of Nathan Davies.
And five minutes into stoppage time, Ben Brooks teed up Adam Hawkins for a second to seal the deal.
Abergavenny host Risca at Penypound this Friday night (January 23), before Blaenavon Blues host Lliswerry on Saturday afternoon.
Goytre were due to host Abertillery Bluebirds last night (Tuesday, January 20) but have the weekend off.
Abergavenny 2nds found the step up to the new FAW National Reserves South Premiership a tough one in their second game at Llantwit Major, going down to a 5-0 defeat.
Trailing 1-0 at the break, they then leaked four goals in the last 33 minutes, Finn Jennings grabbing a hat-trick for the Vale hosts.
And having drawn 1-1 in their Premiership opener at home to Abertillery Bluebirds, the Pennies will be hoping to bounce back and record a first win at home to Port Talbot-based Goytre United this Sunday (January 25).
Blaenavon Blues’ 2nds also lost out 3-1 at Abertillery Excelsiors in the Gwent Premier Combination League on Saturday, Ryan Tidball with an 87th-minute consolation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.