TITLE-chasing Goytre kicked-off 2026 on a winning note on Friday, as four goals from Chris Ham paved the way to a 6-0 crushing of fellow high-flyers Brecon Corries.
Second in Elite Stands UK Ardal South East with games in hand, the hosts made a strong start under the Plough Lane floodlights, as Sonny Lewis' sixth-minute shot was saved by Steve Price from the edge of the penalty area.
And Goytre should have taken the lead eight minutes later, but Caylam Palmer somehow managed to divert the ball wide from only a few feet after a deep free-kick into the box.
Fifth-placed Corries responded on 16 minutes when Craig Evans cut into the penalty area from the left but saw his effort blocked.
The hosts broke the deadlock two minutes later though, when Lloyd Oliver netted from a tight angle following Mallachi Graham's low cross from the left-hand side of the box.
And after pulling a 20th-minute shot wide from the edge of the penalty area, Ham then netted his first goal four minutes later, converting Ryan Wheeler's low cross from close-range to hand his team a healthy advantage.
The Monmouthshire men continued to press as Lewis' 26th-minute volley from the edge of the box was deflected for a corner, prior to Palmer heading wide seven minutes later from a deep free-kick.
Ham then picked up the ball and drove towards goal but was unable to keep his 25-yard strike on target.
Corries had an opportunity to halve the deficit on 39 minutes, but Craig Evans diverted Jay Hughes' cross wide from the right of goal.
Oliver then broke into the visitors’ penalty area in the 43rd minute ,but pulled his shot wide before Thomas Pratt was denied by Price two minutes later.
Ham then nearly doubled his tally in stoppage-time, but his bicycle kick from a free-kick flew narrowly wide, leaving it 2-0 at the break.
Corries had the first notable effort after the interval but Kai Saurin directed his 48th-minute effort wide from the edge of the penalty area.
Goytre captain Daniel Paul nearly increased his team's lead five minutes later but could only divert the ball over the bar from close-range after an inviting free-kick into the goal mouth.
Hughes responded for Corries with a 63rd-minute free-kick that fizzed narrowly over, but they fell further behind four minutes later, Ham netting his second for 3-0 after being in the right place to convert Oliver's pullback from the byline.
Corries defender Steve Goodwin went on a surging run in the 71st minute, but pulled his 25-yard strike wide of Joseph Massaro's goal.
And Goytre substitute Sam Broadribb's effort from the edge of the box was saved by Price two minutes later before Paul headed wide from a 77th minute free-kick.
Oliver nearly claimed his second goal six minutes later, after pouncing on a poor pass across the visitors’ backline, but his effort flew narrowly over.
And the hosts then added some gloss to the final result with three more goals in the closing minutes as Corries crumbled.
Ham was picked out in the penalty area by Broadribb on 87 minutes and fired a low shot past Price to complete his hat-trick.
Goytre's top scorer then fired his fourth within seconds of the restart, before Oliver completed the scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time after running on to a through ball from Ham before clinically finishing.
The result saw Goytre move within seven points of leaders Caerphilly Athletic with four games in hand, ahead of a visit to Croesyceiliog this Saturday (January 17).
Abergavenny Town in sixth visit Abercarn and 11th-placed Blaenavon Blues travel to Risca the same afternoon.
