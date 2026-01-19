CLYDACH Wasps secured a first league win since October 4 with a 4-0 away thumping of Cefn Fforest on Saturday.
A Corey Paton brace (45+4, 73) and goals from Matthew Knights (32) and Jordan Jones (71) secured the points, with the win lifting them to ninth in the Gwent Premier top tier.
Nantyglo also returned to winning ways in GP1 with a 2-1 home win over second-placed Alway, who imploded after a disallowed goal, with the referee issuing three red cards in four minutes and blowing up early amid a reported confrontation between players and spectators.
Jordan Pettet opened the scoring heading in at the far post after 17 minutes following good work by Taylor Francis, before the latter turned scorer with a great free-kick on 35 minutes.
Alway got a goal back on the hour-mark to make it a frantic finish, but then saw red reducing them to eight, and the game prematurely ended as things kicked off.
Crickhowell found themselves 3-0 up in 18 minutes at Usk, Cristian Constantinescu firing the first from the spot in the first minute, followed by goals from Craig Thomas and Rich Hansford.
Arthur Bell scored after the break and it looked like a whitewash after a 90th-minute fifth goal, only for Usk to grab two stoppage time penalty consolations, converted by Jordan Loydall.
But Llanarth-based Glascoed beat Crickhowell 2nds by the same 5-2 score away, thanks to braces from Riley Williamson and Cole Surtees, plus one from Gary Phillips, to keep the pressure on Gwent Central One leaders Sebastopol, who they host this Saturday.
Clydach Wasps 2nds drew 1-1 at home with Tranch in the third v fourth game thanks to a 60th-minute Lewys McCarthy goal.
But Usk 2nds missed out 1-0 at Penygarn & Trevethin in GC2, while Forgeside 2nds were downed 6-2 by Prescoed, despite a Shane Beaumont second-minute opener, with Callum Smith adding their second early in the second half.
