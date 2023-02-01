Abergavenny’s performance against Swansea 4ths improved on their away fixture last October but not enough to give them any points and they remain close to the bottom of Division 1 of the West Men’s De Cymru League with four points, reports TREVOR SCOTT.
The first quarter of the game belonged to the hosts, though.
The majority of the play took place in Swansea’s half with the first save of the match coming from veteran keeper Barletta in the Swansea goal.
Whilst Joe Sevenoaks was making his presence felt in midfield, Liam Wade was sure and certain at the back and too many Swansea passes were going astray.
Abergavenny looked the more likely to score but the final pass into the circle never materialised.
The visitors gradually worked their way more into Abergavenny territory and earned two penalty corners.
The first was cleared but the second was not and despite a poor ball injection by Swansea they scored from a snap shot through a crowd of players.
A momentum swing was detectable although Abergavenny might have changed that had they scored from a breakaway involving Gareth Williams, Jacob Holland and Rhys Davies whose final touch on a difficult pass went wide.
Just before half-time Swansea struck again when an error at the back allowed an attacker to just beat goalkeeper Rhys Pritchard, with both players ending up on the floor and the former having to leave the pitch with a nosebleed.
The second half provided more of the same fare, with both sides attacking and being repulsed.
Ball distribution by both side was fast and furious but too often Abergavenny could not find a way to create a scoring chance.
At one point Wade tried the direct route from the edge of his circle with an overhead into the Swansea 23m area but to no avail.
Players were tiring and central gaps were opening up, and the action was end to end and becoming scrappy.
Both keepers were tested and passed muster before the final whistle blew and Abergavenny left the field to lick their wounds and reflect on another defeat.
This Saturday (February 11) Abergavenny men travel to play Caerphilly & RCT.
Abergavenny Ladies 1sts 1
Whitchurch Saints 3rds 2
Fielding a strong team Abergavenny Ladies began the second half of the season with a trip to Cardiff.
The match started at pace with both sides demonstrating great skills, using the width of the pitch and creating goal chances.
But neither goalkeeper could be beaten and they turned around with a 0-0 scoreline.
This was a very positive start for the visitors and they resumed play after the break with confidence.
But Whitchurch were fortunate to create a breakaway opportunity which caught Abergavenny unawares and the home side scored the opening goal.
Abergavenny’s heads did not drop though and they fought back with determination, earning themselves several scoring chances before being rewarded when captain Nia Johns levelled from a penalty corner.
Just before the final whistle though a penalty corner to Whitchurch saw all their outfield players up and a shot hit a defender’s stick and ricocheted into the Aber goal to deny the visitors a much-needed point.
Abergavenny Ladies play Newcastle Emlyn away this Saturday (February 11)..