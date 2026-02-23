GOYTRE hit hosts Lliswerry for six in a reversed fixture on Friday night, to briefly close the gap at the top of the Ardal South East League to just two points with three games in hand.
Leaders Caerphilly won by the same 6-1 score at Croesyceiliog next day to extend the lead again, but the Penperlleni-based village side have their own destiny firmly in their hands if they can pick up points from the outstanding fixtures.
Goytre were 3-0 in front at the break against the Lizards, with goals from Caylam Palmer (25), Lloyd Oliver (27) and top scorer Chris Ham (45+1) putting them firmly in control.
The second half saw two more for Ham (60, 80) taking his season's tally to 28 which includes five hat-tricks this calendar year, and a goal for Sam Broadribb (65), with Lliswerry's late consolation from Ross Rogers.
Game of the weekend was basement boys Tredegar Town hosting Blaenavon Blues, with the home side coming out 4-3 winners in a seven -goal thriller.
Blues took the lead through Nathan Watts on 11 minutes through a good left-foot shot, but the lead was short lived as Ian Pettit levelled just two minutes later.
Blaenavon went in 2-1 up at half-time though thanks to a Bailey Perry cross-cum-shot which sailed over the home keeper four minutes before the break.
But again the lead was brief, Tredegar hitting back to level through Thomas Lynch just two minutes into the second half.
And Lynch doubled up eight minutes later to put Town 3-2 up, powering a header past Luca Bullock in the Blues goal.
Just two minutes later it was all-square again, Ben Ward firing the Blues leveller.
And skipper Kai Burton was unlucky not to put Blaenavon back in front when Tredegar keeper Ben Griffiths pulled off a brilliant save.
But with time running out, and both sides seemingly settling for a point, Pettit took advantage of a poor Blues clearance to take all three points, leaving the visitors 10th, while the hosts climb out of the drop zone above Risca.
Tredegar's 2nds also secured bragging rights over Blues 2nds with a 2-0 home win in the Gwent Premier Combination League
Elsewhere, Clydach Wasps lost 2-1 at Wattsville to slip two places to 12th in the Gwent Premier top tier, Corey Paton levelling the hosts' 28th-minute opener on 55 minutes only for the visitors to go behind again within two minutes.
Brynmawr United marched back to the top of Gwent Premier 2 with a 4-2 win at Usk Town, a Jack Williams brace (9, 45) either side of a Charlie Davies strike (38) putting the visitors 3-0 up at break.
Louis Quinton pulled one back for Usk a minute after the restart, but Damien Watkins restored the three-goal lead on 55 minutes, and Mawr left with all three points despite a Green Army second 10 minutes from time from Rio Richardson.
In the same division, Mike Ling hit four as Crickhowell hit visitors Riverside Rovers for six to go fourth.
Two from the striker (16, 43) and one from Craig Thomas (23) made it 3-0 at the break, and despite a 55th-minute reply from Rovers, a goal from Arthur Bell and two more from Ling (64, 90+2) secured a 6-1 win.
A 77th-minute Lance Lewis penalty also secured a point for Crick 2nds in an entertaining 3-3 Gwent Central 1 draw away to Clydach Wasps 2nds.
Greg Lewis put Wasps in front on 18 minutes, but Crick led 2-1 at half-time thanks to goals from Aaron Faulkner (21) and Sean Hennessy-Williams (38).
Rudi Richards (60) and Robin Richards (70) then put Wasps 3-2 up before Lewis proved spot on to share the points.
Mardy 1sts didn’t play, but are now facing a Gwent Premier 1 relegation battle after the withdrawal of Rhymney FC saw the former lose the six points from their wins over them.
It didn’t prove a great weekend for their 2nds either, who lost 5-1 away to Tranch in the Gwent Central Open Cup, Nathan Price with a late consolation.
Abergavenny Town host Tredegar on Friday night (February 27), while Goytre visit Canton on Sunday (March 1).
Saturday fixtures include – Blaenavon v Cwmbran Town, Clydach v Newport Corinthians, Llanhilleth v Nantyglo, Machen v Mardy, Fairfield v Crickhowell, Pontnewydd v Brynmawr, Usk v Riverside, Cwmbran Town 2nds v Blaenavon 2nds, Crickhowell 2nds v Panteg 2nds, Forgeside v Clydach 2nds, Glascoed v Mardy 2nds, Clydach 3rds v Forgeside 2nds.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.