THE Football Association of Wales has marked the 150th anniversary of its foundation on February 2, 1876.
Its been a proud national journey rooted in community, identity and ambition, shaped by generations of players, volunteers and supporters.
Founded in Wrexham’s Wynnstay Arms Hotel by a group of businessmen to organise a team to play Scotland, Wales made their international bow on March 25, 1876, in Glasgow.
The Scots won 4-0, but a year later, on March 5, 1877, the return fixture at Wrexham’s Racecourse was a closer 2-0.
The Welsh Cup – one of the world’s oldest competitions – was introduced for 1877/78, with Wrexham its first winners, and formed the Welsh Football League in 1902.
William Davies scored the first international goal in a 2-1 defeat to England at Kennington Oval on January 18, 1879, and Wales’ first win – on their eighth attempt – came on February 26, 1881 – 1-0 against England at Alexandra Meadows in Blackburn, John Vaughan the scorer.
The FAW occupies an influential position in world football through its permanent membership of the International Football Association Board, established in 1886 to create the Laws of the Game.
Cardiff City were the first South Wales club to lift the Welsh Cup in 1912, and went on to lift the FA Cup in 1927.
Wales won its first British Home Championship in 1907, and in 1958, qualified for the World Cup finals in Sweden, only narrowly losing 1–0 in the last eight to eventual champions Brazil, led by Pele, matched in 1976 by reaching the quarter-finals of the UEFA European Championship.
The FAW formed a national top-flight league (now JD Cymru Premier) in 1992, followed in 2009 by the Welsh Premier Women’s League (Genero Adran Premier).
In 2016, Wales qualified for their first European Championship finals tournament making the semis, qualifying again in 2020 before returning to the FIFA World Cup in 2022.
The women’s team also reached the 2025 Women’s Euros – their first-ever appearance at a major finals.
