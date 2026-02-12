NATIONAL League North side Hereford FC have sacked Paul Caddis as manager after Tuesday's 3-0 defeat by AFC Telford United left them second from bottom nine points from safety, albeit with no less than seven games in hand.
The club don’t have anyone lined up to take on the manager’s role and are inviting applications, with Adam Rooney stepping up as Interim Manager.
Ex-Scotland international Caddis took them to within a point of the play-offs last season, but struggles compounded by repeated wet weather postponements at Edgar Street have seen the Bulls sink this term, without a win in the last six games.
Hereford FC announced that the decision had been taken to part company with manager, Paul Caddis “with immediate effect”.
Bulls Chairman, Chris Ammonds, said: “We would like to thank Paul for his hard work and commitment during his two and a half years as manager at the MandM Edgar Street Stadium.
“Our performances in his first two seasons at the helm went a long way to helping to stablise the club following a very difficult period, and he also played a key role in rebuilding the link between the club and supporters.
“I would also like to personally thank him for the way he has helped me – and the club – deal with some difficult off-field issues this season.
“His sense of right and wrong is very impressive and is a huge compliment to the type of person he is.
“Everyone at the club would like to wish Paul and his family all the very best for the future – I’m sure fans will join me in saying they will always be welcome at our club.”
He confirmed that Adam Rooney will take over as interim, assisted by goalkeeping coach, Shaun Edwards and senior players, ahead of Saturday’s National League North trip to Southport.
“Yesterday afternoon I spoke at length to Adam to discuss the immediate way forward for our club following Paul’s departure.
“His willingness to step up and help the club was very pleasing and I was impressed by his clarity of thought, his immediate ideas and his enthusiasm to take on leadership of the group from this evening (Thursday).
“Our aim as a club is to carry out a thorough review of the applications we receive for the vacant managerial post and then speak to prospective candidates. I can confirm that we received more than 20 applications yesterday alone.
“At this stage we have no set timescale for an appointment, other than that we would like to recruit a new manager as soon as is realistically possible.
“However, it is vital we do all we can to get this appointment right and therefore having a man with Adam’s experience in place to guide the team straight away is very important.
“I understand that recent events have been unsettling for everyone who cares about Hereford FC and also the frustration that has been felt by supporters.
“The key now though is for us all to throw our support behind Adam, Shaun and the players – starting at Southport on Saturday – and do our bit to inspire a turnaround in our fortunes and start our climb up the table.”
Anyone interested in the managerial vacancy at the MandM Edgar Street Stadium should contact Hereford FC’s Club Secretary, Nik Marsh, at [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.