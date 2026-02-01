WHILE the wet weather put paid to much of the local football programme, Nantyglo FC secured a hard-fought three points with a 2-1 win at Duffryn Park against sixth-placed visitors Machen, in new manager Kevin Davies’ first game in charge.
Taylor Francis proved the match winner, with goals on 39 and 48 minutes, including a ridiculous lob from 40 yards.
It was an opening win for former Swansea City player and local Davies, who still works for the Championship outfit as a football identification talent scout, supporting talented young players across the country.
He spent 12 years progressing into full-time football at Swansea, making first-team appearances under respected managers Brian Flynn, Alan Curtis, and Kenny Jackett, before later featuring for clubs such as Weston-super-Mare in the Conference South, and Southern Premier League sides Cirencester Town, Cinderford Town, Clevedon Town, as well as enjoying memorable FA Cup runs with Paulton Rovers.
He later went on to make over 300 appearances in the Welsh Premier League, and the recent Aberdare Town manager also coaches part-time today within the academy setup at National League side Merthyr Town FC.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Usk Town’s Oliver Rudall levelled Trinant’s 10th-minute opener midway through the first half at the Island.
But the GP2 visitors went in front again just before the break, and the second half proved one-way traffic as Trinant scored four more to run out 6-1 winners.
