TEENAGE cricket star Tom Norton has been signed by Glamorgan CCC on a two-year first squad 'rookie deal', after an impressive senior competitive debut last August, when he took the wicket of Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood.
The Abergavenny CC player has been announced as a newly contracted addition to the squad which won promotion to Division One of the county league last season.
And he’ll be joining the likes of Usk CC's Billy Root – brother of England star Joe – in the Sophia Gardens dressing room, after the latter signed a one-year extension to his deal.
The two played for Usk in the 2024 season before Norton returned to his home town club after they won promotion to the top South Wales Premier One division.
And Tom said: "I'm very close with Billy. It gives me a lot of inspiration to get to where he has been in his career. It's so good to get his input."
Norton was part of Glamorgan’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup squads in 2024 and 2025, and made his 1st XI competitive debut aged just 18 years and 18 days against Leicestershire at Sophia Gardens last August, producing an impressive all-round performance with the ball and in the field.
Former King Henry VIII student Tom trapped Pakistan captain Masood lbw, taking three wickets and three catches in a seven-wicket win, and was later presented with his Glamorgan cap by team-mate Root.
The right-handed batter and seam bowler – who has been playing this winter in Australia – made his Glamorgan 2nds debut aged 15 against Gloucestershire at Panteg, while also impressing at age-group cricket for Wales.
In 2023, he acted as 12th man for Glamorgan against Herefordshire at Eastnor, and by making his 1st XI bow for them in a friendly against Wiltshire at Swindon in July 2024, he became at 16 years and 348 days their youngest player since 2007.
His senior debut followed an outstanding season with Glamorgan’s 2nd XI, alongside a title-winning summer with the club’s Under-18s.
A product of the Glamorgan Pathway and Academy since the age of 11, Norton has progressed through the ranks to earn his first professional contract, and has also been involved with the senior squad as a net bowler at Sophia Gardens, gaining valuable exposure to professional cricket by training regularly with the first-team group.
Assistant Coach Mark O’Leary, who also serves as Head Coach of the 2nds, said Norton’s rise to the senior squad came as no surprise.
"Tom is a genuine all-rounder, a great fielder, and a big personality in the changing room.
"He's a very exciting talent who thrived on that 1st XI experience last summer. It was a big step for him, and he grabbed it with both hands, and I think he has got a really big future ahead of him."
Tom said: "It's a privilege to sign for Glamorgan, being a Welsh boy from Abergavenny. It's a great opportunity for me for the next two years with this rookie deal. My goal is to try and push into the first team to show my capabilities and improve as a player and a person."
Meanwhile, Billy Root – who has been keeping fit playing football for Usk Town FC – has signed a one-year contract extension, with Glamorgan CCC saying: "He has continued to be a valued member of the squad, contributing majorly to the two One-Day Cup wins in 2021 and 2024.
"Scoring a century in his County Championship debut for Glamorgan in 2019, Root has gone on to play 67 First-Class matches for the Club, alongside making 44 List A appearances at a healthy average of 41.23.
"The 33-year-old all-rounder brings a wealth of domestic experience and has consistently shown his ability on the field, while also supporting the development of younger players within the squad.
"Root’s calm presence and adaptability has allowed him to play an influential role whenever called upon.
“The extension reflects Glamorgan’s belief in Root’s value to the squad and the wider environment, as the club continues to build towards sustained success after gaining promotion to Division One."
Director of Cricket and former Glamorgan captain Mark Wallace, who like Norton came through Abergavenny CC’s ranks, said: “Billy offers a huge amount to us on and off the field and has been a big part of the club since making Wales his home back in 2019.
“We’re delighted that he’s extended his stay with us for another year.”
