WALES will host the third stage of the Tour de France in 2027, although Monmouthshire and its legendary Tumble isn't included after hostingd the penultimate Tour of Britain stage last year in Geraint Thomas’ last race.
The 223km Welshpool-to-Cardiff, Sunday, July 4 stage will be the first time the world’s most prestigious cycling race has taken place here, showcasing some of the nation’s most spectacular scenery to millions roadside and on TV.
It will pass through Powys via Newtown, home of late British Tour legend Barry Hoban, before following the A483 through Llandrindod Wells, Builth Wells, Brecon and the Beacons National Park, and onto Cardiff, home city of 2018 Tour de France winner Thomas, who has just been named Wales’ Cycling Ambassador 2027.
Stage three promises to challenge both the peloton’s leaders and punchy riders, with an initial 80km of relatively gentle terrain before several demanding climbs, including Mynydd Epynt.
Later, shorter but steeper climbs in the former coal-mining regions, including the Côte de Caerffili just 12km from the finish, are expected to spark fierce battles, before the finale through Cardiff past the 11th‑century castle and Principality Stadium.
Thomas, who name-checked the Tumble as one of his favourite hill climbs in his book Mountains According to G, and was a regular at the old Abergavenny Festival of Cycling, was announced last week as ambassador by First Minister Eluned Morgan and Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme.
He said: "I’m incredibly proud to be announced as Wales’ Cycling Ambassador as we prepare for the 2027 Tour de France. The Tour coming to Wales is massive – these roads, these climbs and these fans are made for cycling, and now the world gets to see that.”
