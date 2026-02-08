SEVENTEEN-year-old Liam John fired in a late 1st team debut winner from the edge of the six-yard box for Abergavenny Town at home to Canton FC on Friday night.
The 1-0 win saw the Pennies leapfrog their visitors to fifth in the Ardal South East League.
In a game of few chances won just five minutes from time, the Cardiff visitors enjoyed most of the possession in difficult rainy conditions, but Abergavenny had the best chance before the goal, hitting the bar in the first half.
The goal came from a corner headed back out to be re-crossed, with the delivery from Harrison Reynods finding John through a melee of players to rifle home right-footed inside the right-hand post.
Before the match, both sides observed a minute's silence for Afan Lido player Ioan Evans, who died last week aged just 25, and former Abergavenny Thursdays player Glynne Millett.
Blaenavon Blues' Saturday trip to Abertillery Bluebirds and Goytre AFC's Friday night Plough Road clash with Abercarn were both called off due to wet pitches.
Elsewhere, Brynmawr United powered to a 4-1 Gwent Premier League Division 2 Cup Group B win at Pontnewydd United on Saturday.
Jack Williams was teed up by Harvey Miles on the half hour to put Mawr in front, but it was all-square at the break as the hosts levelled in first half stoppage time.
Williams restored the advantage 11 minutes into the second period from a Damien Watkins assist.
And then two late strikes by Rob Mackenzie on 83 and 88 minutes sealed an ultimately comfortable win for the Gwent 2 table toppers.
Crickhowell also cantered to a 5-2 win on the 3G surface away to Rassau on Friday night.
Luc Samuel opened the scoring on 12 minutes for the visitors, and they led 4-0 at the break after further goals from James Davies (21), Michael Ling (36) and Alex Aitken (38).
Aitken then added a fifth on 61 minutes before two late consolations from the hosts, leaving Crick fourth six points behind leaders Brynmawr.
Most of the local grassroots football programme was wiped out, but Glascoed got their Gwent Central One table top game on at Llanarth against Sebastopol on Saturday.
They had cause to regret that though, losing 4-1 to the division leaders, who opened up an eight-point gap at the top, although the hosts have two games in hand.
Glascoed started the game brightly, creating a few early opportunities, and scored the opener on 32 minutes through some hard work from Josh Thomas, finished superbly by Riley Williamson.
But Sebastapol levelled three minutes before the break and took control after the restart to move 3–1 ahead with two goals in four minutes on 58 and 62 minutes.
Chances were limited at the other end, and the game was put beyond doubt in the 83rd minute when Gareth Appleby squared for Wade Strange to continue his scoring run.
Glascoed posted: "We remain second, just ahead of Tranch and Race, and with two games in hand we know there’s still a long way to go. But performances like today won’t be enough."
This Saturday (February 14) is derby day for Blaenavon and Abergavenny, with the Blues scheduled to host the Pennies at the Memorial Ground, weather permitting.
Goytre travel to face Risca United the same afternoon, when other fixtures include – Clydach Wasps v Cefn Fforest, Alway v Mardy, Nantyglo v Cwmcarn Athletic, The Oak v Brynmawr United, Usk Town v Thornwell R&W, Newport Corinthians 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 2nds, Crickhowell 2nds v Sebastopol, Glascoed v Forgeside, Mardy 2nds v Clydach Wasps 2nds, Clydach Wasps 3rds v Penygarn & Trevethin, Forgeside 2nds v Tranch 2nds.
Abergavenny Town 2nds host Pure Swansea on Sunday.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.