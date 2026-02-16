CARDIFF City defender Will Spiers has rejoined Merthyr FC on loan as they push for promotion to the National League, one division below the Football League.
The 20-year-old defender from Abergavenny made his Bluebirds 1st team debut earlier this season in a Vertu Trophy fixture against Newport County, before coming on against Arsenal U21s in his second appearance.
He was then loaned out to the Martyrs for a successful 11-game spell, helping lift them into the play-off places in the Northern League before moving onto National League Eastleigh.
But with the season coming to the boil, he has returned to Penydarren Park, with Merthyr posting: “We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Will Spiers from Cardiff City until the end of the 2025/26 season.
”Will is a familiar face to Martyrs supporters after making 11 appearances for the club earlier this season after initially joining on loan at the end of October 2025.
“Will’s loan ended on December 31st and he then joined National League side Eastleigh on a short term loan deal, through to January 2026.
“A right-sided defender, Will can operate as a right-back, right wing-back or centre-back and has heavily featured for Cardiff City U21s in all three positions, as well as featuring for the Bluebirds first team earlier this season in the Vertu Trophy, including playing in Cardiff’s 3-1 win over Arsenal U21’s.
“Will earned his first professional contract with the Bluebirds in July 2024. As well as his time with Cardiff City, he has also been capped at Wales U18 and Wales U19 Internationals.”
Meanwhile, Saturday’s Blorenge derby on a sticky pitch on a cold afternoon at the top of the eastern valley saw Blaenavon Blues and Abergavenny Town fight out a 0-0 stalemate.
Thanks largely to the conditions, it proved a game that won't live long in the memories of the healthy crowd who came out to watch it.
Abergavenny created two of the best opportunities but neither came to much, with both Luca Bullock in the Blues goal and Ash Morris in the Town goal having an easy afternoon of it.
But while they were firing blanks at the Memorial Ground, Ardal South East title contenders Goytre AFC were on fire at Risca United, the Penperlleni outfit running out 6-1 winners to keep the pressure on league leaders Caerphilly Athletic.
Hotshot Chris Ham opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 17 minutes as Goytre piled on the pressure, and had a hat-trick inside 30 minutes, with a second from the spot on 24 minutes and another goal teed up by Mallachi Graham five minutes later.
And the game was all but over before the break as Sam Broadribb set up Lloyd Oliver for 4-0 on 40 minutes and Ham grabbed his fourth and Goytre's fifth right on half-time.
To Risca's credit, they regrouped and shared a 1-1 second half, firing a 90th-minute consolation through Callum Hutton after Josh Parsons had made it 6-0 on 68 minutes.
The thumping win lifted Goytre to within five points of the leaders with four games in hand, with Abergavenny fifth and Blaenavon 10th.
Meanwhile, Blues 2nds were downed 4-1 away to Newport Corries in the Gwent Premier Combination, Charleigh Gunter scoring his first senior goal for the club.
Elsewhere, Clydach Wasps had their sting pulled in a 2-0 Gwent Premier top tier home defeat to Cefn Fforest, leaving them 10th.
A Jackson Thomas goal 10 minutes from time secured a point for top-four Nantyglo in a 2-2 GP1 home draw with Cwmcarn though, following a 20th-minute opener from Dane Morgan.
But GP2 high-flyers Brynmawr United came a cropper at The Oak as they lost 2-0 in a second v fifth battle, the hosts scoring twice in a minute midway through the first half.
And Usk Town lost 4-2 at home to Chepstow basement boys Thornwell R&W, Aled Burkitt and Ollie Kershaw with a second half penalty their scorers.
But Crickhowell 2nds sprang a shock beating Gwent Central 1 leaders Sebastopol 5-3 at home thanks to braces from Mike Ling and Aaron Williams and one from Lance Lewis.
Goytre host Lliswerry Lizards at Plough Road this Friday night (February 20), while Abergavenny visit Abertillery Bluebirds and Blaenavon travel to take on Tredegar Town on Saturday (February 21).
Other Saturday fixtures include – Wattsville v Clydach Wasps, Nantyglo v Aberbargoed Buds, Crickhowell v Riverside, Usk v Brynmaw , Tredegar 2nds v Blaenavon 2nds, Clydach Wasps 2nds v Crickhowell 2nds, Glascoed v Pontnewynydd 2nds, Forgeside 2nds v Fairfield Dev, Prescoed v Usk 2nds.
