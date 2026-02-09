FOUR rounds of matches remain to decide the title in the Monmouthshire Short Mat Bowls Association League, reports HAYDN HOLDER.
Last week, Magor hosted Devauden and got off to a good start, winning both triples to lead 36-18 at half time.
However, Devauden put in two very strong performances in the pairs to make the final score 48-61 and claim the two-point winning bonus.
Usk then entertained Mathern and although all matches were fairly close, they secured both triples and one pair along with the overall win to take eight of the 10 points on offer.
All teams have now played 10 matches and reigning champions Dingestow hold an 11-point lead over second-placed Caerwent, with Caldicot a further five behind.
The league is far from decided, however, with 40 points to play for and the leaders due to face both challengers and a tricky visit to Little Mill, before ending the campaign at home to Usk.
Meanwhile, Wales' oldest bowls club, Abergavenny BC, will be officially launching their 166th year with the opening of the green on Saturday, April 11.
The club posted: "We have a busy season lined up with approximately 80 games arranged for our various league teams.
"Our club competitions will take place from June to August (last year 225 individual games were played)...
"We also have members involved in Monmouthshire BA and East Monmouthshire BA competitions, so along with our weekly Thursday club roll up and ladies and mens’ practice sessions there will be plenty to do!
"Following on from our popular and successful taster sessions last year, we will be holding three taster sessions for new and potential new members on Friday, April 24, and Friday May 1 and 8, followed up with coaching on subsequent Fridays."
