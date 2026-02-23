PLAYERS are getting ready for the new season at Abergavenny Bowls Club, with no less than 86 games on the calendar already.
The green will be officially opened on Saturday, April 11, with the first game a friendly at St Martin's, Hereford on April 19, followed by another against Gilwern on April 22.
The Ladies start their league campaign at Caerleon on April 21, while the men play their first games against Beaufort at home and Blaina away on Saturday, April 25.
Following on from last year's successful free taster sessions, the club will be holding them again starting on Friday, April 24, with others on May 1 and May 8, and are encouraging people to come along and have a go.
A club spokesperson said: “Lawn bowls is fast becoming a sport for all ages and at Abergavenny Bowls Club we are keen to show that it is.
“Bowls isn't just about gently rolling a ball, it's a game of skill, strategy and nerve. It's easy to learn but challenging to master – which makes it seriously addictive.
“Come along and try a new sport in a friendly environment. It's great for improving focus, coordination and tactical thinking.
“No experience? No problem, you don't need to have played before – or even watched a game – our qualified coaches will teach you everything from basics to matchplay, all at your own pace.
“All equipment is provided (apart from flat soled shoes) so just turn up with a sense of humour and come and have some fun.
“It's more than just a sport – it turns into a way of life.”
Meanwhile, in the Monmouthshire Short Mat Indoor Bowls League, Caldicot came a cropper at Devauden, losing 10-0 to be leapfrogged by the hosts.
In the bottom of the table clash, Magor earned a narrow away win at Mathern, while Usk beat Little Mill later in the week to go third above Devauden.
