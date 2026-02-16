BEICIO Cymru and British Cycling West Midlands have announced a new joint road race series to support developing riders and those new to competitive road racing, which will include a race in Abergavenny.
The Wales and West Midlands Cup features a series of Regional B races aimed at third- and fourth-category riders who want to gain experience, race consistently and progress within the sport.
The seven-round series runs across March, April, May and August with the Beicio Cymru Abergavenny Valleys Classic Road Race on Sunday, March 22.
Organisers will stage four rounds in the West Midlands and three in Wales.
Andrew Minshaw, Head of Events at Beicio Cymru, said: “This series creates meaningful racing opportunities for riders who are still finding their feet or returning to the sport.
"By working closely with British Cycling West Midlands, we can offer a stronger and more varied calendar that supports development, builds confidence and helps riders progress, while also strengthening regional road racing.”
The Wales and West Midlands Cup is open to riders from all British Cycling regions, with each round scoring series points, with the best six results counting towards the overall standings.
The series awards prize money and a bespoke modernist trophy created by Great Britain Olympic medallist and carbon production specialist Rob Hayles.
Organisers will also present team prizes for both club and composite teams, alongside a most aggressive or most meritorious rider award at each round.
The courses range from essentially flat circuits at Abergavenny, Three Cocks and Inkberrow to punchier circuits at Bobbington, Canon Pyon and Llandrindod Wells.
The final round at Friz Hill provides a climber-friendly finale to the series.
More information, including details about the Abergavenny route and distance, will be provided in due course on the Beicio Cymru website at www.beiciocymru.org/series/wales-and-west-midlands-cup
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.