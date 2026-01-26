COUNTY riders produced a series of eye-catching performances at the Next Generation 2026 track event in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands, competing against some of Europe’s strongest cycling nations at the iconic Omnisport Arena.
Cross Ash star Ioan Hepburn led the way for GB alongside fellow Welsh rider Eve James, with the Monmouth Comprehensive student qualifying second fastest in the men’s sprint with an outstanding 10.123secs flying 200, before going on to win every sprint race and take overall victory.
And he added further gold medals in the kilo and team sprint, completing a remarkable treble.
Ioan also progressed through to the keirin final, finishing a highly competitive fifth, rounding off a hugely impressive international weekend.
Eve James qualified fastest in the women’s sprint with a PB 11.343secs, before securing bronze in both the sprint and keirin, plus silver in the team sprint for GB alongside Abergavenny Road Club's Bronwen Howard-Rees.
Bronwen qualified fourth in the sprint with a PB 11.594, finishing fourth overall, while also placing fifth in the keirin and sixth in the kilo.
Club mate Dylan Bowen also recorded a PB 10.434 flying 200, qualifying sixth in the sprint and finishing eighth overall before adding a silver medal in the kilo behind Hepburn, and a bronze in the team sprint alongside fellow Abergavenny RC rider Alistair Laurie and other GB team-mates.
Welsh youth track sprint champion Laurie, competing as a first-year junior, showed encouraging signs of progression against older, more experienced riders, setting a new PB 10.638 in the flying 200 and finishing 12th in the sprint, contributing to the team sprint bronze, and ninth in the keirin.
The event also provided valuable exposure for riders gaining their first taste of international competition.
Abergavenny RC's Evelyn Tedaldi completed a full programme of racing, finishing 18th in both the sprint and keirin, and demonstrated strong commitment and resilience across a demanding schedule.
The endurance athletes delivered some of the strongest results of the weekend, with Welsh riders consistently competing at the front of international fields, recording personal bests, and securing multiple podium finishes that reflected both individual progression and collective strength.
In the individual pursuit, Aber RC's Aelwen Davies also produced an outstanding ride to finish third, setting a PB against deep European competition.
The club posted: "Some fantastic performances from current (and former) members of Abergavenny Road Club who represented Wales at the Next Generation 2026 track event in Apeldoorn earlier this month, racing against the best in the world.
"Congratulations to Bronwen, Dylan, Alistair, Evelyn and Aelwen, and may you continue to break your PBs in 2026!"
Meanwhile, it has been announced that national cyclo-cross will be coming to Wales later this year, when Pontypool will host a round of the Lloyds Cyclo-cross National Trophy Series on November 7-8.
As Round 2, the event will bring the UK’s top riders to Wales for a crucial early-season showdown, in the only Welsh round on the national calendar.
Beicio Cymru has also joined British Cycling and Scottish Cycling in a call for £30m of government investment to deliver over 250 new community-based cycling facilities, following findings from the Places to Ride programme, which has reported NHS savings of £13.1m through the prevention of long-term health conditions.
