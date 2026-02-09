ABERGAVENNY Road Club's Lowri Thomas helped the GB women's sprint team to silver at the 2026 UEC Track Elite European Championships in Turkey last week.
Thomas, who attended the Paris 2024 Games as travelling reserve for the gold medal sprint team, joined Rhianna Parris-Smith and Lauren Bell as they cruised through qualifying as third fastest quartet behind the Netherlands and Germany.
They then secured a comfortable lead in the heat with Czechia, finishing in 45.931 to set the fastest time to qualify for the final.
In the race for the European title against Germany with Sophie Capewell in for Bell, GB led by half a second at the intermediate check, before their rivals just squeezed through in the final lap, beating them to gold by just 0.003 seconds in 45.710
Later in the week, an eventful day in the women’s keirin for 26-year-old Thomas – which included her saddle coming off during her semi final – ended with a ninth-place finish.
Meanwhile, Mark Ayling was presented with three Cycling Club Abergavenny trophies by chairman Alun Watson at Friday's AGM, as 2025 Veteran BAR, Veteran Cyclocross, and Club Hill Climb Champion.
Mark flew the flag for the club last year competing in 16 time trials, eight hill climbs, and 13 cyclocross events.
He was rewarded with two seventh places in Welsh League cyclocross events at Hereford and Caerphilly, finishing eighth V50 overall.
In his last race of the season, Mark finished 12th V50 at the Wessex CX League's 'Crow Cross' in the New Forest.
The club, sponsored by Owen Associates, posted: "Here's to more of the same in 2026 – hopefully a few younger riders will get out there.
"We can also report that ex-GB champ Geraint Day has rejoined the club after too many years off.
"We’d like to welcome him back and report on some of his up and coming cycling outings - he looks like he’s been in secret training."
