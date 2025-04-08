A successful tennis tournament took place as players competed for the Haberdashers Monmouth School Easter Cup.
The tournament saw 47 players battle it out across three events - U16 singles, U16 doubles and adults doubles.
It was the second competitive tournament held at the school this year.
Head Coach Chris Davis said: “It was great to witness young people and families enjoying competitive tennis in such a wonderful setting here at Monmouth School.”
“The competition was competitive yet friendly, with the U16 players showing off some impressive skills and the adult doubles matches were full of energy and great teamwork.”
The tournament was organised by Ross Eddy, the schools coach and support from Head Coach Chris Davis who made a visit to the event in the afternoon to inspire and motivate the athletes.