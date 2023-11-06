NEARLY 100 intrepid fell runners took on the six-mile Winter Sugar Loaf Fell Race on Saturday, climbing and descending 1590ft, in challenging wet and windy conditions.
Things improved on the descent as runners were greeted by a rainbow and sunshine as they raced back to the start and finish at The Crown in Pantygelli.
In a closely contested race, local Mynydd Du fell star Wyndham Turner proved quickest again, covering the course in 45mins 15secs to win by 47 seconds from Tomas Black of Brecon Beacons rivals Mynyddwyr De Cymru.
Just 11 seconds back in third was Hereford Couriers’ Matt James, with Mike Erskine of Pont-y-pwl and District Runners fourth just six seconds behind.
Fastest over-40 man in fifth was MDC’s Ben Moon in 47.53, who finished a minute ahead of MD’s Tom Turner in 10th.
Fastest woman over the testing course in 11th overall was Katrina Entwistle of Bristol and West AC in 49.25.
MD’s Lucy Williamson defended local honour finishing second fastest woman in 51.18, with MDC’s Katie Ironside third in 54.06.
Hereford Couriers’ Andrew Tyler took the men’s over-50 class in 50.53, while MDC’s Simon Darke took the over-60 category in 57.45 and Chepstow Harriers’ Neil Grant the over-70s title in 67.40.
Quickest woman over-50 in the 94-strong field was Naomi Law of Brecon AC in 61.56, with MD’s Nikki Childs scooping the over-60 crown in 68.37.
Seventeen juniors also ran a shortened version beforehand, braving pouring rain.
A post said: “Massive respect to all of the juniors that braved the challenging conditions for the final race of the South Wales Series – The Sugar Loaf!
“We had blood, sweat and tears. Torrential rain, poor visibility and wind (the seniors had some lovely sunshine!) A proper fell race that the young ones conquered like heroes.”
Full results and photos are on the Welsh Fell Runners Association public Facebook page.
And the seniors got the chance to do it all again on Thursday night (November 9) in Night Sugar, a 5.5-mile fell run to the top of the hill and back after nightfall, which started and finished at Llanwenarth National Trust car park.
The race gets under way at 7.30pm, and is already full to its 115 capacity.