Mardy travelled to table topping Cwmffrwdoer missing a number of regulars, but battled well for a point against a physical home team on a heavy pitch which made passing difficult, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The visitors made a decent start and had plenty of ball in the early stages, although a bobbly surface wasn’t helping.
The first corner of the game went to the hosts though, who employed a more direct style, which suited the conditions and gave them the upper hand midway through the half.
But a flowing move by Mardy then split the Cwm defence and released Ellis French.
The centre back got behind the back line and made ground down the right before putting over a dangerous cross which was cleared to safety by a defender at full stretch.
Minutes later there was danger at the other end when a well taken corner by the hosts was headed off the line by Ben Symonds.
Play was now end to end and another good move by Mardy saw Liam Simmonds through on goal only for keeper Josh Thomas to spread himself and block his goal bound shot.
But the deadlock was finally broken just after the half-hour mark when another good move by the visitors was ended by a bad foul by Cwm defender Michael Passmore who was shown a yellow card.
His punishment was doubled immediately when the resultant free-kick was lofted perfectly into the top corner of the net by Aaron Norman.
Unfortunately, the lead was to last only four minutes however, when the hosts counter attacked and a quick break stretched the defence enough for Brad Baker to equalise with a well struck shot from the edge of the area.
The score was 1-1 at the interval, largely thanks to Mardy keeper Logan Hamer who was forced into a good full length save from Rhys Hallett minutes before the break.
A controversial incident only four minutes into the second half then saw the visitors fall behind after what looked a good tackle by French was deemed to be a foul by the referee who, despite some strong protests, then decided it had been in the penalty area and awarded a spot kick which was confidently put away by Baker for his second goal of the game.
There was arguably an even more controversial incident minutes later when Simmonds was scythed to the ground by a very poor challenge from a defender, who compounded the felony by then pushing the Mardy winger to the ground with both hands after he had regained his feet.
The fact that only a yellow card was brandished seemed to be a dereliction of duty by the official.
Two such incidents could well have seen heads drop but Mardy continued to battle and with 20 minutes to go, a corner by Dan Marfell was headed home at the near post by Norman for a brace of his own.
Conditions ensured that the match degenerated into a rather messy affair from that point, and the physical nature of the home team saw them receive another yellow card and a blue sin bin card, although, in reality, a number of other cards could well have been issued.
Nevertheless, Mardy can be pleased with their battling qualities and a point gained in a game which could easily have gone against them.
This Saturday, Mardy will be at home to Graig Villa Dino (ko 2.30) whilst the 2nds are away to New Inn Development.