AFTER 14 intense matches in the Winter season, Abergavenny Squash Club A team secured their highest ever league position, finishing second in the South Wales Premier 1 Division, reports MIKE LOGAN.
The B team also won their final game to secure promotion into Premier 2.
Aber's A selection won their final game of the season 3-2 away at Merthyr, Liam Eason losing in straight sets and Steve Williams 3-1, before Tej Saran Singh, Ellis Lawrence and Chris Hill all won 3-0.
Abergavenny B team ended their season with a 3-2 away win over Risca A – Nico Dowsell, Gareth Richards and Mike Logan all winning their matches, while Mitchell Lawrence and Chris Owen both missed out, which was enough to see them promoted.
Meanwhile, Jason Hall won the club handicapped tournament final, beating Jenny Lewis the holder in a close 3-1 match.
Jenny won the first game convincingly, but Jason then fought back to level the match at 1-1.
The dramatic third game went to a tie-breaker at 14-14, with Jenny missing a chance to win the game at 14-13 before Jason won it to go 2-1 up.
And he then clinched the trophy in another close final game.
Jiwan Gahunia faces Matt Thompson in the club's main final after Christmas.
Team matches restart in January, where the A team will be hoping to go one better with a top place Premier 1 finish, while the B team will be hoping to stay in Premier 2.
Abergavenny are also reintroducing their C team, which will be competing in East Central 2.
Abergavenny Squash Club thanks all of the players, juniors and parents who have supported the club through 2024, as well as their sponsors: Robert Price Builders Merchant, Angel Hotel, FR Ball Insurance, and Procter Fencing.