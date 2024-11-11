ABERGAVENNY Squash Club juniors got into the Halloween spirit recently with a spooky event at one of their favourite haunts – the town squash courts.

The photo shows Osian Francis, and Nancy and Bea Curtis, with coaches 'Granny-Wolf' Gary Hortop, and 'Screaming Skull' Mike Logan.

Meanwhile, Abergavenny Squash Club A team continued their push for the Premier A title with a 5-0 away victory over Cardiff A.

Liam Eason beat the Cardiff No 1 seed 3-1, while John Procter won his match 3-2.

And Tej Saran Singh, Steve Williams and Chris Hill all won in straight sets to secure the clean sweep.

The A team had been beaten 3-2 the previous week by current league leaders Swansea, but the two results leave the A team in third place, one point behind Merthyr in second.

Abergavenny B team mirrored the A team, with a 3-2 defeat to league leaders Monmouth, followed by a 5-0 victory over Torfaen.

Nico Dowsell won both his matches, to maintain his 100 per cent record.

Mike Logan lost in straight sets to his Monmouth opponent, but then won 3-0 against Torfaen.

Gareth Richards won both his matches, and while Carl Whiteman and Mitchell Lawrence both lost to their Monmouth opponents, the former returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Torfaen.

The B team are in second behind Monmouth, with five matches to go.