ABERGAVENNY Squash Club juniors got into the Halloween spirit recently with a spooky event at one of their favourite haunts – the town squash courts.
The photo shows Osian Francis, and Nancy and Bea Curtis, with coaches 'Granny-Wolf' Gary Hortop, and 'Screaming Skull' Mike Logan.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny Squash Club A team continued their push for the Premier A title with a 5-0 away victory over Cardiff A.
Liam Eason beat the Cardiff No 1 seed 3-1, while John Procter won his match 3-2.
And Tej Saran Singh, Steve Williams and Chris Hill all won in straight sets to secure the clean sweep.
The A team had been beaten 3-2 the previous week by current league leaders Swansea, but the two results leave the A team in third place, one point behind Merthyr in second.
Abergavenny B team mirrored the A team, with a 3-2 defeat to league leaders Monmouth, followed by a 5-0 victory over Torfaen.
Nico Dowsell won both his matches, to maintain his 100 per cent record.
Mike Logan lost in straight sets to his Monmouth opponent, but then won 3-0 against Torfaen.
Gareth Richards won both his matches, and while Carl Whiteman and Mitchell Lawrence both lost to their Monmouth opponents, the former returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Torfaen.
The B team are in second behind Monmouth, with five matches to go.